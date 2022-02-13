Get Fresh Updates on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast’s Careers

Get Fresh Updates on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast’s CareersBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 13 2022, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
More than two and a half decades after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left the airwaves, Peacock has rebooted the sitcom as the drama Bel-Air, which started streaming today, Sunday, Feb. 13. And the new show might have you asking: Where’s the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast now?
As you likely know by now, Fresh Prince made Will Smith a household name, and his career only got bigger after the show. But the rapper-turned-actor’s former Fresh Prince costars from stayed busy, too. Scroll down for updates on their filmographies…
Will Smith (Will Smith)
Will is now an A-list actor who has racked up Oscar nominations for his performances in Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, and — as of this year — King Richard. He’s also famous for the blockbuster Men in Black and Bad Boysfranchises.
James Avery (Philip Banks)
After Fresh Prince, James took on recurring roles in the TV shows The Division, That ‘70s Show, and The Closer. After James died at age 68 in 2013, and Will honored of his former costar on Facebook, writing, “Some of my greatest lessons in acting, living and being a respectable human being came through James Avery.”
Janet Hubert (Vivian Banks)
The original Aunt Vivian has had recent recurring roles on General Hospital, The Last O.G., and Love Life. After a years-long feud following her Fresh Prince departure, she and Will reconciled during the cast’s 2020 HBO Max reunion.
Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks)
In recent years, Daphne — who started playing Aunt Vivian in Season 3 — has taken on roles in the biopic Harriet, the Apple TV+ series Swagger, and the holiday movies The Business of Christmas and The Business of Christmas 2.
Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks)
Alfonso is the current host of the clip show America’s Funniest Videos and the game show Catch 21. In 2014, he won Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars. And on the acting side, Alfonso appeared in last year’s TV special Muppets Haunted Mansion.
Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks)
Karyn made a rare onscreen appearance in the 2020 film Sweet Thing, which was written and directed by her husband, Alexandre Rockwell. She’s also the founder and president of the Sweet Blackberry Foundation, which is dedicated to “bringing little known stories of African American achievement to children everywhere.”
Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks)
Tatyana starred in two recent Lifetime movies: last year’s A Picture Perfect Holiday and this year’s Vanished: Searching for My Sister. She’s also the voice of Mrs. James in the Disney Junior series Fancy Nancy.
Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler)
Joseph appeared in the 2019 film The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and the 2020 film The Man in the Hat, and he recurred in the 2020 TV series Ratched. On stage, he has appeared in recent productions of The Tempest and Lady Windermere’s Fan in London.
Ross Bagley (Nicky Banks)
Bailey appeared in a couple of horror B-movies in 2015 — Gnome Alone and Dead Ringer — and then, perhaps for a change of pace, started work as a realtor in Los Angeles.