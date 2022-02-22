Can Will and Carlton Ever Be Friends in 'Bel-Air' Like Their '90s Counterparts?

And to be fair to 'Bel-Air' Carlton and Will, we're only four episodes into Season 1. The show has done a great job of laying the groundwork for each character's individual struggles so far, and there are six episodes left for Carlton and Will to actually form a brotherly bond. When there's a Will, there's a way?

New episodes of Bel-Air hit Peacock on Thursdays at 5 a.m. EST.