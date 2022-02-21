Olly Sholotan's Carlton in 'Bel-Air' Isn't So Different From Alfonso Ribeiro's Take on the Character

The relationship between Will and Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the best parts of the iconic '90s series. As the new Bel-Air moves forward in its first season, we're eager to see how Olly's Carlton also grows with Jabari's Will. We hope these two can became as close as their original character counterparts.

Stream new episodes of Bel-Air on Thursdays at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Peacock.