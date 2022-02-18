What's the Episode Schedule for Season 1 of 'Bel-Air'? We've Got You Covered

Peacock didn't leave fans waiting for long after dropping the first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday. They released Episode 4 just a few days later on Thursday, February 17. But what does this actually mean for when episodes are released? Are they dropping on Sundays or Thursdays? Or both?

According to Decider, Episode 5 of Bel-Air will be released on Thursday, Feb. 24, with subsequent episodes dropping each Thursday for the remainder of the season.