The Drama-Packed 'Bel-Air' Season 1 Finale Ended With a Huge Cliffhanger (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Bel-Air Season 1 finale on Peacock.

Meeting a parent who's been out of the picture for years can result in emotional turmoil for any child. Will Smith (Jabari Banks) discovers this in the Season 1 finale of Bel-Air when his biological father Lou (Marlon Wayans) returns.

Before Will reunites with Lou, he begs for Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) to give him a second chance.