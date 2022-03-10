'Bel-Air': Simone Joy Jones Spills the Tea on Lisa's Love Triangle With Will and Carlton (EXCLUSIVE)

Every protagonist needs a nemesis, and Olly Sholotan plays that role perfectly in Peacock's Bel-Air. Olly plays opposite Jabari Banks’s Will as Carlton Banks — the prodigal son.

Upon Will’s arrival in Bel-Air, he was met with animosity from his first cousin. Little do they know it, they have a few things in common — including their shared love interest, Carlton’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Wilkes (Simone Joy Jones).