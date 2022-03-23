'Bel-Air': Cassandra Freeman Says She Started "Screaming" When Daphne Maxwell Reid Arrived on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

In Episode 9, Daphne (who played Aunt Viv on later seasons of Fresh Prince) and Vernee (who played Will's mom) reunited on the set of Bel-Air for guest-starring roles as members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.

"I turned around and I started screaming," Cassandra told us about her reaction when Daphne walked onto the set. "It makes me teary-eyed just thinking about it. She's such a big part of my consciousness, you know, she's such a big part of my childhood. So to see her in person was spectacular."