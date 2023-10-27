Home > Entertainment Nate Bargatze Continues His Rise to Comedic Fame — Here's the Status on His Net Worth What is comedian Nate Bargatze's net worth? The "nicest man in stand-up" has been rising in the world of comedy with several notable appearances. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 27 2023, Published 2:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Nate Bargatze continues to grow in popularity in the world of comedy.

His net worth currently stands in the millions.

Much of his net worth comes from his stand-up tours.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you've been following his acclaimed stand-up for years now or you just discovered him when he was revealed as the host for Saturday Night Live for the weekend of Oct. 28, 2023, Nate Bargatze continues to make a name for himself in the world of comedy. Since his debuts, he's released several stand-up specials and has had major appearances on popular talk shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and pop culture events like SXSW.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

He has previously been hailed as "the nicest man in stand-up" and is known for his clean and wholesome comedy routines. As he continues to grow in popularity, his net worth seems to match his reputation. Here's everything we know about Nate Bargatze's net worth.

Nate Bargatze's net worth is catching up to his reputation.

Nate first kicked off his career in stand-up back in 2002 in Chicago and would later move on to venues in New York City. He made appearances on shows like Conan and even managed to win several comedy festivals later on in his career. He released his first stand-up album in 2014 and subsequently made the Billboard Top 10 Comedy Charts at the time. He is best known for stand-up specials like The Tennessee Kid and Greatest Average American, both of which are streaming on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

Nate Bargatze Comedian Net worth: $1.5 million Nate Bergatze is a professional stand-up comedian. He has several comedy specials on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2023. Birthdate: March 25, 1979 Birthplace: Nashville, Tenn. Spouse: Laura Baines (m. 2006) Education: Volunteer State Community College

As far as his net worth goes, several reports claim that he currently stands at over $1.5 million. Reportedly, he also makes approximately $50,000 per show from ticket sales. However, some sources suggest that it could be upwards of $4.5 million or even $8 million. While $1.5 million sounds more reasonable, his current popularity could very well place him higher when taking album sales and streaming revenue (if any) into account.

Article continues below advertisement

Nate has previously broken records with his stand-up. His April 2023 show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena drew over 19,365 attendees, the most attendees that the venue has seen as of this writing. He has even done voice work for video games in the past. In 2022, he provided the voice for the robotic personality core Grady in Aperture Desk Job.