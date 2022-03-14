The Cast of 'Aperture Desk Job' Features a Familiar Voice From the 'Portal' Franchise

Aperture Desk Job places players in the shoes of a new hire for the mysterious corporation Aperture Science. Your job is to inspect the scientifically advanced toilets being produced by the company to make sure that each of them are up to code and ready for distribution. While that may seem exactly as mundane as it sounds, your robotic overseer Grady encourages you to keep on inspecting as he makes adjustments to the original design.

The Portal-based game features plenty of nods to the series.