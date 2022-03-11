Kung Fu Tea and Nintendo Partner for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' Sweepstakes

Kung Fu Tea and Nintendo Partner for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' SweepstakesBy Allison DeGrushe
Although Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25, 2022, it seems the lovable pink creature is already jam-packed with exciting plans this summer.
On March 10, Kung Fu Tea announced a full-scale partnership with Nintendo dedicated to the powerful character and the latest installment in the franchise. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming collaboration!
Kung Fu Tea partners with 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' for a sweepstakes.
For all you Kirby fanatics out there, trust us — you're not going to want to miss out on this opportunity.
To commemorate the upcoming partnership, America's largest bubble tea brand is hosting a sweepstakes on their official Instagram page to celebrate the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. According to the official press release obtained by Distractify, the sweepstakes will begin on March 15, with winners announced on March 29.
"Eight (8) winners will each receive a Nintendo Switch OLED Model system, as well as a digital game code for the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game," the company revealed, adding that "the sweepstakes will be repeated this summer to continue celebrating the game in all 300+ Kung Fu Tea locations nationwide."
A limited-edition pink drink dedicated to Kirby will arrive in the summer.
Additionally, Kung Fu Tea announced that a limited-edition pink drink dedicated to Kirby would hit their stores this summer! The beverage is described as a "fruity and refreshing blend paired with a brand new topping exclusive to this partnership."
Now, we know what you're thinking: What about collectibles? Are there special and limited-time-only cups and lids?
Luckily, there are! Kung Fu Tea stated: "Customers can expect to see something totally new to go along with the Kirby-themed lids adorning every cup — the cups themselves will feature the floaty pink hero, a first-ever endeavor for partnerships with Kung Fu Tea."
Of the partnership, the marketing and PR lead for Kung Fu Tea declared that "the fearless pink puffball is a wonderful match for our brand, and we couldn’t be happier" and they are "very confident that this partnership will bring a lot of joy for boba lovers and Kirby fans alike."