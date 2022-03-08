What Exactly Is Kirby? Unpacking the Popular Video Game Character

Even if you've never played a single game in the Kirby franchise, you've probably played as the small pink character in a round of Smash Bros., using the ball-shaped character to float out of the way of enemies.

Kirby has been one of Nintendo's most prolific franchises, with the first game Kirby's Dream Land being released for the Game Boy in 1992.

But what exactly is Kirby? The character is really nothing more than a ball with arms, feet, eyes, and a mouth, but is there more to him?