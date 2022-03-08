There Are a Select Number of Preorder Bonuses for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 8 2022, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
While the Nintendo Switch has been out for almost five years, one of the company's biggest franchises, Kirby, is finally getting a new game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is only the second game starring the little pink hero to grace the console, but it promises to introduce an entirely new world for players to explore.
Are there any preorder bonuses for the upcoming game? Here's what you need to know if you're considering preordering Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Who has the cheapest preorder for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?
Kirby and the Forgotten Land retails for $59.99, whether you order the physical or the digital edition of the game. That being said, Amazon currently has the cheapest preorder option for the game at $54.99. While that's only $5 of savings, it's still the cheapest price on the market at the moment.
That being said, if you preorder through Amazon, the retailer has a recent history of not getting the games to players by its release date (as exhibited by the Animal Crossing release), so keep that in mind.
What preorder bonuses are available for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'?
The new Kirby game brings the long-loved character into a 3D adventure the franchise hasn't seen before — but there unfortunately aren't many preorder bonuses available for the game.
Those who preorder the game from GameStop will receive a pin set featuring two pins: one of our protagonist Kirby and another of Elfilin, one of the characters who you'll meet early on in your journey. The pins will be available with your purchase whether you choose to ship it or pick it up in store.
Walmart is also offering a preorder bonus of a Kirby Popsocket so you can show off your love for the little pink hero. Again, this preorder bonus is included whether you decide to ship it to your house or pick up the game in store on its release day.
Other than these two retailers, there are unfortunately not any other preorder bonuses available to Kirby and the Forgotten Land at this time.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 25.