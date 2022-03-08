There Are a Select Number of Preorder Bonuses for 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

While the Nintendo Switch has been out for almost five years, one of the company's biggest franchises, Kirby, is finally getting a new game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is only the second game starring the little pink hero to grace the console, but it promises to introduce an entirely new world for players to explore.

Are there any preorder bonuses for the upcoming game? Here's what you need to know if you're considering preordering Kirby and the Forgotten Land.