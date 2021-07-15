How Does the Nintendo Switch OLED Stack Up Against the Other Switch Models?By Sara Belcher
Jul. 15 2021, Published 2:47 p.m. ET
After it was long rumored that Nintendo would be announcing a new Switch Pro model to add to its lineup of consoles, the company revealed that it would be releasing a new Nintendo Switch OLED model. The console will be available for preorder on July 15 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST, but if you're still on the fence about which model to get, we've got you covered.
Here's a breakdown comparison of the Nintendo Switch vs. the new OLED model, and how they stack up against the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED.
The original Nintendo Switch console was released in 2017 and quickly gained popularity for its versatility. The console gives users the option of playing with the Joy-Cons attached in a handheld manner or docking the device to play on a television. The original model also has a small stand built into the back if players want to take their multiplayer games on the go and play tabletop style.
This versatility is what made the original Nintendo Switch sell out quickly, and since its release it's been in high demand.
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model features these same gameplay options with a better stand for tabletop players. You can also play with the Switch docked, though the new dock features an option to install a LAN cable, increasing network connectivity for players.
The biggest difference between the two models is the screen size. The OLED model has a slightly bigger touch screen with a higher resolution at seven inches compared to the original Switch's 6.2 inches. Despite the bigger screen, the new Switch is only slightly bigger than the original (9.5 inches long versus 9.4 inches) and weighs .05 pounds more.
Both models also support all Nintendo Switch games, though the company noted that games played on the OLED model "will not cleanly fit within all the design parameters of the Nintendo Labo series. There may also be games where the game experience may differ due to the new capabilities of the console, such as the larger screen size."
The new OLED model also has double the storage at 64 GB versus 32 GB.
Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Nintendo Switch Lite.
If you're not a big gamer, then the Nintendo Switch Lite might be the best version of the console for you. Unlike the OLED and original Nintendo Switch consoles, the Switch Lite cannot be docked, meaning you can only play games that support a handheld mode. In Nintendo's library of games for the console, there are only a handful of titles that do not support a handheld mode, though the company offered workarounds for these titles.
"For games that do not support handheld mode, players can wirelessly connect compatible controllers (sold separately) to Nintendo Switch Lite," Nintendo wrote. "If using separate Joy-Con controllers, users will need to have a device to recharge them, such as the Joy-Con Charging Grip."
The Nintendo Switch Lite also has a slightly shorter battery life than the original and OLED models, lasting at most seven hours.
Really, the model you choose will depend on your price point and gaming preferences.