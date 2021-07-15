How Does the Nintendo Switch OLED Stack Up Against the Other Switch Models?

After it was long rumored that Nintendo would be announcing a new Switch Pro model to add to its lineup of consoles, the company revealed that it would be releasing a new Nintendo Switch OLED model. The console will be available for preorder on July 15 at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST, but if you're still on the fence about which model to get, we've got you covered.

Here's a breakdown comparison of the Nintendo Switch vs. the new OLED model, and how they stack up against the Nintendo Switch Lite.