The Nintendo Switch OLED Features an Upgraded Screen and Dock

The Nintendo Switch OLED Features an Upgraded Screen and DockBy Sara Belcher
Jul. 6 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
The Nintendo Switch has been an increasingly popular console for players, dominating sales over the last year, largely due to the COVID-19 lockdown reintroducing many to gaming.
The console's popularity is aided by its multiple play options. With the ability to play with the controllers attached to the console in a handheld mode or hooked up to the dock to play on your TV, the Nintendo Switch offers versatility that many other consoles don't.
Nintendo also released a handheld exclusive model, the Nintendo Switch Lite, in 2019 for those looking for a cheaper option.
There have long been rumors of a new Nintendo Switch model in the works, and after much speculation and anticipation, Nintendo finally unveiled their newest console, the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
This sleek white model features some upgraded specs and might be available for preorder soon.
The Nintendo Switch OLED's specs aren't as impressive as many had hoped.
When rumors about the new Nintendo Switch initially started, there were many claims that the upgraded model would be getting a Nvidia chip upgrade as well, bringing with it 4K support. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch OLED does not have that.
The OLED model features a seven-inch 720p OLED display, supporting 1080p output when docked. This new model also features a sturdier adjustable stand, twice the built-in storage (64 GB), and improved audio.
The new dock will also have a wired ethernet port built in, offering improved online gameplay when the Switch is docked.
Unfortunately, this is where the upgrades end, and there are no other major internal changes to this new model.
“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” a Nintendo spokesperson told The Verge.
Joy Cons for the old Switch model will reportedly work with the new one, and vice versa. If you're thinking of purchasing the OLED model in addition to your current Nintendo Switch, the new dock will support both models.
The only other update the new Nintendo Switch OLED offers is a sleek white dock and Joy Cons.
Here's the Nintendo Switch OLED release date and price.
Nintendo announced the new model with a trailer on July 6, revealing the upgraded console. According to the trailer, the new console will be available to the public on October 8.
Since it doesn't have as many upgrades as some fans were hoping, the price increase isn't drastic, making it a manageable upgrade for anyone looking to upgrade their Switch or still waiting to purchase their first. The new model will be priced at $349.99.
Will the Nintendo Switch OLED have exclusive games?
Nintendo fans were worried about the announcement of this new Switch model because when the company unveiled its new 3DS, the upgraded handheld console offered new and exclusive games that couldn't be played on older models.
At this time, Nintendo has not revealed if there will be exclusive games for the Nintendo Switch OLED, though it's suspected that there won't be this same issue.
The biggest selling point of the OLED model is the upgraded screen and video output.