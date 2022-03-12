‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Is Coming to Mobile Platforms and Og Fans Are Already Hating

iThere are some video game franchises that manage to stand the test of time, and when it comes to military-themed first person shooters, you have to mentioned the fast-paced action of Call of Duty.

When Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare first hit shelves, gamers were blown away. Even folks who typically didn't really enjoy FPS titles were loving the game. Now, 19 games later, CoD is a $9.7 billion franchiseActi and they're looking to expand on that figure with the release of Warzone mobile. But what date will that be available?