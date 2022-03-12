‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Is Coming to Mobile Platforms and Og Fans Are Already Hating

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Is Coming to Mobile Platforms and Og Fans Are Already HatingBy Mustafa Gatollari
iThere are some video game franchises that manage to stand the test of time, and when it comes to military-themed first person shooters, you have to mentioned the fast-paced action of Call of Duty.
When Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare first hit shelves, gamers were blown away. Even folks who typically didn't really enjoy FPS titles were loving the game. Now, 19 games later, CoD is a $9.7 billion franchiseActi and they're looking to expand on that figure with the release of Warzone mobile. But what date will that be available?
When's the official release date for 'Call of Duty Warzone' mobile?
While Activision hasn't stated exactly when the mobile iteration of the popular Battle Royale game was going to be made available, it's believed that the title is going to come out in 2022. Charlie Intel reports that Tom Henderson, who's credibly leaked info in the past has said: "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022. It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database."
This should be taken with a grain of salt, however, as news of the game's release debuted shortly after the first week of March 2022, and Polygon reported that Activision was posting job offers for the game's development. Meaning that if they don't have a full-fledged team already working on Warzone mobile, then there's a good chance that it's going to be a while before any of us are playing the game on our iPads and smartphones.
What do we know about 'Call of Duty: Warzone' mobile?
So what's the Call of Duty team got up their sleeves when it comes to the mobile version of Warzone? Will they just be porting over the popular Battle Royale game and then offer cross-platform functionality a la Fortnite and many other titles? Or is it going to be a standalone game that's different from the Warzone we've been playing over the past few years?
Polygon has reported that it appears whatever version of Warzone that's coming to mobile is a natively designed project, which probably means that a direct port is out of the question.
This would make sense given the fact that when Warzone was first made, there didn't seem to be any consideration or forward planning for a mobile OS release.
While there are plenty of titles out there that have managed to make cross-platform gaming work, that was more than likely the plan with the game from the get-go.
We also know that Activision is planning on making this mobile experience one that keeps on giving for "many years to come."
So just like many other online titles right now, it seems that Activision intends on offering seasons and various updates/upgrades throughout the years and maybe even specialty passes for gamers to get in on.
The Warzone for Mobile website doesn't really offer up that much more information except: "We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ to players on the go."
The rest is all a bunch of corporate buzzwords and mentions of wonderful opportunities to work with a dynamic team of "mobile veterans" along with all of the different positions that are available.
So if you're really dying to know when the exact projected release date of the game will be, maybe apply for a job and see what happens?