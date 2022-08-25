'Call of Duty: Warzone' vs. 'Fortnite' — Which Is Better?

There are currently more battle royale games available than ever before — and really, when it comes to which one is the best, there are some that stand out as leaders of the pack. Two of the leaders in this debate, though, are Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

Both of these long-standing free-to-play franchises have their merits, but is one better than the other? Here's how the two of them stack up against one another.