All of the Confirmed New Tracks Coming to 'Mario Kart 8' in the DLC

The family-favorite racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was originally released around the launch date of the Nintendo Switch console, and while players have long been asking for news about the rumored Mario Kart 9, the company had a different idea.

Instead of launching an entirely new game for the Switch, Nintendo decided to release 48 new tracks for the game as part of a DLC, bringing old favorites from Mario Karts past to the current console.