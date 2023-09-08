Home > Viral News > Trending Jimmy Fallon Is the Most Recent Host to Get Canceled Jimmy Fallon is under allegations for a toxic work environment. Is ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Canceled? Here's what we know. By Allison Hunt Sep. 7 2023, Published 8:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

First, there was Ellen Degeneres. And then James Corden. And now another talk show host is getting canceled. And this time it is late night's golden boy, Jimmy Fallon. You know what they say, you either die a hero, or you live long enough to become the villain.

Rolling Stone published a piece on what really goes on behind closed doors at Jimmy Fallon, having interviewed 16 former and current staffers who work or worked on the show. What are the allegations? Is the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon getting canceled? Here's what we know.

What are the allegations against Jimmy Fallon?

The Rolling Stone article that was published on September 7, 2023, titled, "Chaos, Comedy, and ‘Crying Rooms’: Inside Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’," details the "toxic workplace" environment.

Rolling Stone interviewed 14 former employees, and two current ones, and the account they give of what is happening on the show is pretty bleak. The article details how people's mental health is in decline from having to walk on eggshells while at work and how the staff would use dressing rooms to cry due to Jimmy's "erratic" behavior.

A lot of Jimmy's behavior problems seem to be alcohol-induced, having the host come to work hungover frequently. One former staffer was quoted to say that, “It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone’s day is fucked...People wouldn’t joke around in the office, and they wouldn’t stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy’s in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off.”

Is ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ going to be canceled?

Naturally, with all the allegations coming out, people are wondering if The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is going to be canceled. It has not been lost on eagled-eyed fans that The Tonight Show has been playing reruns. The latter has actually been happening since May 2, 2023. Why do you ask? Well, that is because of the writer's strike.

Writers are striking for fair wages, and despite the allegations against him, Jimmy Fallon is on board. At the 2023 Met Gala he said, "I wouldn't have a show if it weren't for my writers, I support them all the way...They gotta have a fair contract, they got a lot of stuff to iron out, and hopefully, they get it done."

Jimmy has not made a comment on the Rolling Stone article, but NBC did tell them that: We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.