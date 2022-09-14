Jimmy Fallon Is the New "White Boy of the Month" Thanks to His Facial Hair

After introducing his new look in August 2022, Jimmy Fallon became the latest "white boy of the month" on Twitter. Let's face it — his casual ensemble and unkempt beard had many viewers thirsting after him.

One fan tweeted that Jimmy looked "fine AF" on stage at the Video Music Awards, while another said he was "looking yummy." A third viewer went as far as to claim the actor looked "daddyish," and a fourth referred to Jimmy as a DILF.