Horatio Sanz's Net Worth May Diminish Due to His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Horatio Sanz's net worth currently stands at $2 million. Although he has several credits to his name, the 53-year-old comedian has one production, in particular, to thank for his finances — Saturday Night Live.

He joined the sketch comedy series in 1998 and rose to prominence with impersonations of Elton John, Rosie O'Donnell, and Billy Joel, as well as for original characters like cartoonist Jasper Hahn and Gobi, the cannabis-loving co-host of Jarret's Room.