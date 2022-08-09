Fetty Wap's Net Worth May Decrease Due to His Legal Troubles

Unfortunately, this news means that Fetty violated the conditions of parole that stem from his October 2021 arrest on drug trafficking charges. TMZ shares that Fetty was released on a $500,000 bond at the time and that possession of firearms was a no-no for his release.

Fetty’s future is currently unknown. The outlet shares that a New Jersey judge revoked the rapper’s bail and he is currently behind bars, presumably until his next court date.

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments.