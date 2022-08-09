Fetty Wap's Net Worth May Decrease Due to His Legal Troubles
Once Fetty Wap (real name: Willie Junior Maxwell II) stepped on the scene, all the guys wanted to have a “Trap Queen” of their own. Fetty first entered the music scene in 2015. The 31-year-old quickly became known for his melodic style of rap and his unique condition. As a child, Fetty suffered from glaucoma, which resulted in the loss of his left eye. Still, Fetty’s edge has made him a notable MC in the genre.
Over the years, Fetty continued to achieve success with singles “679,” “My Way,” and his first self-titled album scoring two Grammy nominations. Additionally, Fetty went on to collaborate with various hip-hop artists including Nicki Minaj and French Montana. Naturally, Fetty, who was a drug dealer turned hip-hop star, turned his life around for the better while increasing his funds. So, what is Fetty Wap’s net worth? Here’s the scoop.
Fetty Wap is one of many millionaires in the hip-hop world.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Fetty Wap currently has a net worth of $1 million. This number directly reflects Fetty’s career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Not only did Fetty’s “Trap Queen” reach No. 2 on the Billboard Charts in the third week of its release, the song has reached diamond status, per Controlled Sounds. So, it’s easy to see why Fetty has become a millionaire.
Fetty Wap
Rapper, singer, and songwriter
Net worth: 1 million
Fetty Wap is a rapper known for his melodic flow that has produced hits including "Trap Queen" and "679."
Birth name: Willie Junior Maxwell II
Birthplace: Paterson, N.J.
Birth date: June 7, 1991
Father: Willie Maxwell Jr.
Mother: Doria Hagans-Maxwell
Children: Two sons (born in 2011 and 2018) and four daughters (one born in 2015, two born in 2016, and another born in 2017)
Marriages: Leandra Gonzalez (m. 2019-2020)
Education: Eastside High School
Fetty Wap has found himself in legal trouble.
According to TMZ, it appears that Fetty has found himself in some serious legal trouble. The outlet shares that the 31-year-old was arrested by the FBI in his native New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
An arrest warrant obtained by the site shares that Fetty allegedly threatened to kill a man and flashed a gun at him after the unknown person called the rapper “a rat.” The incident reportedly occurred during a December 2021 call that prosecutors were made privy to.
Unfortunately, this news means that Fetty violated the conditions of parole that stem from his October 2021 arrest on drug trafficking charges. TMZ shares that Fetty was released on a $500,000 bond at the time and that possession of firearms was a no-no for his release.
Fetty’s future is currently unknown. The outlet shares that a New Jersey judge revoked the rapper’s bail and he is currently behind bars, presumably until his next court date.
We’ll keep you posted on any new developments.