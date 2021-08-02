Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As it turns out, Fetty Wap has only had one eye for most of his life. Although there were some rumors suggesting that he had lost his eye in a shooting, the truth is that it was the result of an accident when he was still quite young. "When I was little, I had gotten into a little accident and it gave me congenital glaucoma in both of my eyes," he explained during an interview with DJ Self on Shade 45 .

The condition causes a build up of pressure around the optic nerve that ultimately causes damage to the nerve. The damage can prevent the eye from sending out images to the brain and can be the result of either an infection or trauma.

"The doctor saved one, I was blessed to still have my vision. That's it. That's the story," the rapper added.