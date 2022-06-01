Fans Are Worried About Sir Elton John After He's Spotted in a Wheelchair
It appears Sir Elton John isn't still standing after all.
On May 27, the 75-year-old legendary musician was photographed at an airport; after getting out of the car, a member of Elton's team rushed to his aid with a wheelchair. From there, the "Bennie And The Jets" singer was wheeled to the terminal.
Well, what happened? Why is Elton John in a wheelchair? Keep reading for all the known details.
Why is Elton John in a wheelchair?
We're usually too starstruck by Elton's trademark Gucci tracksuit to focus on anything else, but that's not the case this time.
No, our undivided attention is on how the "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" vocalist was getting around via wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany on Friday, May 27. So, why was he even in a wheelchair?
Unfortunately, that answer remains unknown.
The photographs, which were published by Daily Mail, come just days before Elton's performance at the Party At The Palace concert as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration; as a result, fans are worried about his health and ability to perform.
Now, this isn't the first time Elton has been in a wheelchair; in 2019, the famed piano-rock legend revealed he would be using the chair after spraining his ankle. Nevertheless, it didn't stop him from attending the Virtual Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy.
"Not even a sprained ankle could keep me away from seeing one of the most beautiful museums in the world," Elton captioned a photo of himself wearing — you guessed it — a tracksuit in addition to a pout on his face.
Elton recently had surgery on his hip after sustaining a serious injury.
Over the last few years, Elton has experienced several health issues.
From testing positive for COVID-19 in January 2022 to being "24 hours from death" after developing an infection following treatment for prostate cancer in 2017, the Academy Award-winning artist has been through a lot.
Of course, fans were incredibly concerned after Elton announced that he sustained a severe hip injury. On Sept. 16, 2021, the "Rocket Man" troubadour took to social media to announce he needed surgery and would be postponing his farewell tour.
"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," Elton wrote on Instagram, adding that, "despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."
"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," the six-time Grammy Award winner announced. "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a fully recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."
We hope Elton gets well soon and continues traveling the world on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour!