Two Women Helped Sir Elton John and David Furnish Complete Their Family

When it comes to the legacy that Sir Elton John has created over the years, being a family man isn't the first thing that comes to mind for a lot of people. Even still, that hasn't stopped him from being just that. The singer, songwriter, composer, and more isn't known for his personal life typically, but the Rocketman biopic that came out in 2019 really made fans curious about what goes on in Elton's private life.

Those who watched the biopic know that Elton was once married to Renate Blauel from 1984 to 1988, although they didn't have any kids together. But now, he's got two kids with his current husband.

Who are Elton John's kids?

Elton is now a father of two boys. He and his husband, David Furnish, have sons via the same surrogate. Their eldest son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, was born on Christmas Day in 2010. Their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, was born two years later on Jan. 11 2013. In an interview with People, Elton said that their surrogate is like a part of their family and they knew that they wanted to have the same person carry their second kid after the experience with their first.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

"She is a wonderful, kind and loving woman," Elton said. On top of that, the article says Elton and David used the same egg donor for both kids but haven't bothered to find out which of them is the biological father of either child. But they don't keep any of this info from their kids. "We kept a scrapbook for Zachary with all his scans, emails with the surrogate and key moments from the surrogacy, and we are doing the same for Elijah," said David.

Article continues below advertisement

"We want the boys to understand the spirit and love that was at the heart of the process." When it comes to the boys' lives now, they're pretty private. They aren't posted on social media too much, but even when they are posted, their faces can't always be seen.