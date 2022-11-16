Jimmy Fallon Is the Latest Victim of a Death Hoax, and Elon Musk Isn't Helping

Twitter mischief and disinformation has been especially common in the last few weeks following Elon Musk's takeover of the site. Death hoaxes predate Elon, though, and the latest comes in the form of the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon, which began trending on Nov. 15, 2022.

Although some people were in on the joke, others were perplexed by it. As often happens, some people began to genuinely believe that Jimmy had died, even though that was not the case.