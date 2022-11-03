Is Elon Musk Deleting Tweets That Criticize Him? His Ownership May Completely Change the Platform

As of late October 2022, controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk finalized his ownership of Twitter. The $44 billion deal came after a months-long legal battle in which Elon repeatedly attempted to back out of the purchase altogether. In the days since his purchase, outlets like The New York Times have reported that Elon has fired four top Twitter executives, with many other employees having quit on their own.

Now that he has Twitter, Elon is looking to make some major changes.