Tumblr Is Allowing NSFW Content on Its Platform Again in Light of Recent Twitter Drama

In 2018, the platform rolled out controversial new guidelines on NSFW content, essentially banning nudity, pornographic material, and infamously, "female-presenting nipples" from being displayed on the site. The move caused many users to make the jump to other sites with looser restrictions like Twitter.

But in light of recent drama involving ownership of Twitter, Tumblr has introduced new guidelines that may just mean the end of the ban on NSFW content. Here's what you should know.