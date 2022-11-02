If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You

When TikTok creators live stream on their channels, the audience that tunes in will see a "Gift" option that allows them to send a gift to the creator. There are a wide range of different gifts to choose from, and if you tap on the icon you'll see that you can choose a rose, a lion, a panda, or a number of other gifts. These gifts each have different values associated with them, though.

All of those values are numerated in TikTok-specific coins, which can of course be purchased with real money. You can purchase 65 coins for $0.99, or 6,607 coins for $99.99, and a number of price points in between.