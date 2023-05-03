Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: getty images Rizz Pickup Lines Are in on TikTok — These Are the Best 29 Lines to Shoot Your Shot With These days, it's all about having a pickup line with rizz. TikTok creators have been taking to the platform to share their most rizz-worthy lines. By Kelly Corbett May 2 2023, Published 8:11 p.m. ET

Single? It might be because you don't have rizz, as the kids on TikTok would say. According to Dictionary.com, "rizz is a slang term for skill in charming or seducing a potential romantic partner, especially through verbal communication." In other words, if you've got rizz, you're good at getting dates. Having rizz is most definitely a positive thing!

So, what are some pickup lines with rizz? TikTok creators have been sharing their own rizz pickup lines on the platform with the ever-so-sexy "White Tee" by Summer Walker audio playing in the background.

Below, we've scoured TikTok to find some of the smoothest, most rizz-worthy pickup lines. Because if you're going to use pickup lines, it might as well have some rizz right?

Best pickup lines with rizz on TikTok

"Math is so confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I." "Are you a vape? Because I'd never use you." "Are you the school stairs? Because you take my breath away." "Are you iron? Because I don't get enough of you?" "Are you John Cena? Because I've never Cena girl like you before." "Are you chicken fingers and fries? Because I don't care how many options I have, I will always choose you."

"I don't think I need glasses anymore because I can clearly see that we're meant to be." "Are you my inhaler? Because I can't breathe without you." "Are you a TV? Because I like watching you." "Are you Candy Crush? Because I have a crush on you?" "Do you know the difference between history and you? History is the past and you are my future."

"I'm not Abraham, but when are we Lincoln?" "Albert Einstein said that 'there is nothing faster than lightning.' But he hasn’t seen how fast I fell for you." "Do you play soccer? Because you're definitely a keeper?" "Are you my bed? Because I never want to leave you." "Do you like soccer? My favorite player is Ronaldo, but we can still get Messi." "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you?"

"I may be Batman, but you're still Robin my heart." "Are you geometry? Because you look good at every angle?" "Can I get you a soccer jersey? I really want your name and number." "Are you a hurdle? Because I can't get over you." "Are you French? Because oui should date." "Are you my long hair? Because I miss you." "Are you public speaking? Because you make me nervous."

