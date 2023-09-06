Home > Viral News > Influencers 100+ Rizz Pickup Lines to Charm Your Next Tinder Match These smooth pickup lines with rizz are perfect to woo your next match on Tinder or any other dating app. You'll be sure to land a date stat. By Kelly Corbett Sep. 6 2023, Published 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Tinder

This article is for all the folks on Tinder who like to send messages along the lines of "Hey," "How is your day going?" and "What's your favorite color?" I hate to break it you fam, but those lines are painfully boring. Like seriously, are you a person actually looking to link up with someone or are you an AI bot?

When you only have such a small amount of space to make a good impression, you have to put your best foot forward. You have to bring your A-game. You have to bring some rizz to the convo. For those not in the know, rizz is short for charisma. And someone with rizz simply knows how to charm or woo when it comes to flirting.

And when it comes to Tinder, having rizz-worthy opening lines can be a game-changer. That said, in with the rizz, and out with the cringe! Try these opening/pickup lines with rizz to heat things up between you and your next match.

Try these 100+ pickup lines with rizz to up the ante on your Tinder conversations.

"Is your name Netflix? Because I could binge-watch you all night." "Could you possibly get me a glass of water? I’m suddenly really thirsty." "So when our friends ask how we met, what are we going to tell them?" "Drake would call me and you 'God's Plan.'" "You’re so gorgeous, I forgot my best pickup line." "I'm going to have to ask you to leave Tinder. You make all the other girls look bad." "I didn’t know I had a type until I met you."

"I'm not a photographer, but I can definitely picture us together making some great memories." "Look, I won’t flirt with you. I’ll just be extra friendly to someone who is extra attractive." "Are you a gardener? I like your tulips." "I think I saw you on Spotify. You were listed as the hottest single." "Are you the COVID-19 vaccine? Because I would never turn you down." "Do you have an Instagram account? Because my mother always told me to follow my dreams…"

"Is your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout." "Describe yourself in three emojis. I’m: (Add your own emojis.)" "I hope you have fire insurance because you're smokin'." "Titanic. That’s my icebreaker. What’s up?" "Roses are red. Violets are blue. With consent and passion, let me violate you."

"Are you climate change? Because the more I try to ignore you, the hotter you get?" "Do I know you? You look a lot like my next boyfriend." "Do you think your parents picked you as the password child. Or one of your better behaved siblings?" "We could never go to the movies together because they don't allow snacks from the outside." "I don’t cook good pancakes—I cook great pancakes. Brunch?"

"You seem nice. Want to share Netflix passwords (and, you know, date)?" "Is your name Ariel? Because we were mermaid for each other." "Do you like soccer? My favorite player is Ronaldo, but we can still get Messi." "Are you geometry? Because you look good at every angle?" "Are you HTTP? Because without you I’m just ://" "Aside from stealing hearts, what do you do?"

"I see you like tequila… Does that mean you’ll give me a shot?" "Wow, you look a lot like my next boyfriend." "Are you my neighbor’s WiFi router? Cause I really wish you were a bit closer." "My phone isn't working, can you try giving me a call?" "So there you are! I've been looking all over for you, the woman of my dreams!" "What do you do for a living? Other than being the hottest person in the room?" "Wow! I didn’t think wishing on those birthday candles would work, but here you are."

"You must be a high test score because I want to take you home and show my mother." "Are you a waitress? Because you sure are serving!" "Call me Shrek because I’m head ogre heels for you." "Do you have a pencil? Because I want to erase my past and write your future." "Do you have the time? (Tells you the time) No, the time to write down my number." "I usually go for 8's, but I guess I could settle for a 10."

"Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest." "Hey, do you mind if we take a picture together? I just want to show my mom what my next girlfriend looks like." "You see my friend over there? He/She wants to know if you think I'm cute." "It says in the Bible to only think about what’s pure and lovely… So I’ve been thinking about you all day long." "Are you Greek? Because you look like a Goddess." "Can you lend me a kiss? I promise to give it back with interest."

"Your hand seems pretty heavy. Let me hold it for you." "Can I have your soccer jersey? Because I want your name and number." "Are you today's weather? Because you are so hot!" "All the good pick up lines are taken, but are you?" "Look, I’ve been blinded by your beauty. My insurance company is going to need your name and number. "I know it’s only (insert month), but you are looking a lot like my Valentine."

"Albert Einstein said nothing can fall faster than light, he should've seen how fast I fell for you." "Are you the SATs? Because you make me nervous." "You stole my heart, eyes, and thoughts. Now, the last thing to steal is my last name." "Do you have a sunburn, or are you always this hot?" "Are you a heat wave? Because things are about to heat up?" "Your eyes are like Ikea. I’m totally lost in them."

"I ran out of pickup lines, but I can still pick you up at 8 p.m." "I know I can't have your eyes, but our kids can." "You wanna know what's beautiful? Read that first word again." "I just bought a kiss-proof lipstick, and I want to test it out." "I hope you know CPR because you're taking my breath away." "I’m researching important dates in history. Do you want to be mine?"

"Math is wrong. They keep talking about X and Y instead of U and I." "Are you public speaking? Because you make me nervous." "Are you Jasmine? But without the jas..." "Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?" "Do you like raisins? If you do, how would you feel about a date?" "If I had a garden, I'd put my tulips and your tulips together." "Are you my inhaler? Because I can't breathe without you." "Are you a vape? Because I'd never use you."

"Are you chicken fingers and fries? Because I don't care how many options I have, I will always choose you." "I hope you have fire insurance because you're smokin'." "Do you have an ugly boyfriend? No? Want one?" "Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile."

"Do you remember who I am? Oh right, I’ve only ever met you in my fantasies." "Is it okay if we snap a photo together? I want to show Santa my Christmas wish list." "I have a theory we give the same size hugs. Want to test it out?" "Is it exhausting... being the prettiest girl in the world and all?"

"Are you a phaser from Star Trek? Because you definitely know how to stun." "You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine!" "I want you to focus on the first three words of this sentence." "I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you are the most attractive woman I have ever seen!" "I am not sure what it is about you, but I feel like I have to get to know you!" "Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world!"

"Are you the future? Because my parents told me to focus on you." "How can I plan our wedding without having your number?" "Have you ever gotten your license get suspended for driving men crazy?" "I never have nightmares anymore because the only thing I dream of is you."

"Hey girl, feel my sweater. It's made of boyfriend material." "I just wanted to say that your chromosomes have combined beautifully." "You're so hot that if ate bread, you'd poop toast." "You're the type of boy I'd make a sandwich for."