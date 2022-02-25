You Can Gift Your Favorite Influencers Virtual Roses, Candy, and Yachts on TikTok

As one of our favorite platforms on which to kill time, TikTok offers a number of ways for users to express themselves. Whether you want lip-sync along to your new favorite song or present a hilarious new joke to the world, there are plenty of ways TikTok provides to say what's on your mind. You can even gift your favorite creators and influencers with virtual gifts like Roses that can be bought with actual money. But how much do these gifts cost?