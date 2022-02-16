TikTok's Close Your Rings Challenge Has Taken the App by Storm

TikTok's Close Your Rings Challenge Has Taken the App by StormBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 16 2022, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Another day, another TikTok challenge! In case you’re not up with the times, the short-form video app has been reigning supreme with viral challenges and trends. From the DTB Trend to the Touch It Dance Challenge, creators continue to find ways to show off their skills. Now, the Close Your Rings Challenge is the latest phenomenon that has the TikTok community in a chokehold.
With so many challenges and trends being born by the minute, it’s easy to get confused. If you’re not quite sure what the Close Your Rings Challenge entails, we’ve got you covered! Keep reading to get in the know!
TikTok’s Close Your Rings Challenge is all about influencing Apple Watch users to complete their fitness tasks.
Calling all fitness aficionados! TikTok’s Close Your Rings Challenge was created after Apple posted a video on its official Tiktok to target more Apple Watch users into completing their movement rings for an exercise challenge, per TVGuideTime.
On the Apple Watch, the action tracker moves into the shape of a circle upon the completion of certain physical movements. The tracker comes with three rings: "Stand Ring" (light blue); "Move Ring" (red); and "Exercise Ring" (green).
According to the outlet, the "light blue ring requires users to get up and move around for no less than one moment during 12 unique hours in the day. The red ring shows dynamic calories consumed over the course of the day. Lastly, the green ring counts the minutes of movement at or over an energetic walk."
The challenge first gained traction on Jan. 14, 2022 after Apple posted a workout tutorial video on TikTok to encourage its users to close their fitness rings.
Like a standard workout video, this one features an instructor executing fitness moves to music. The overall goal for Apple is to help people maintain a fitness routine.
Apple encouraged Apple Watch and TikTok users to follow the brand's tutorial and do a duet. Doing the moves in Apple's TikTok essentially helps users close their rings.
But like all TikTok challenges, this one has taken on a life of its own.
TikTok’s Close Your Rings Challenge has garnered over 21 billion views.
Get it right, get it tight! The fitness users of TikTok are not playing any games when it comes to securing their rings! As of this writing, the Close Your Rings Challenge has garnered 21.8 billion views. Apple played a major role in the challenge’s success by posting five duet videos on its official TikTok account, all of which went viral.
Since TikTok is also full of comedians, some users have taken a comedic approach to the challenge. Dayton 24/7 Now's video is the perfect example.
In the TikTok, three people can be seen mimicking the moves to the challenge. After two slowly leave the frame, only one man is left standing, clearly determined to finish. The text, which reads, “No one was harmed in the making of this video” makes the TikTok even funnier.
Most TikTok challenges become popular for a moment, then quickly fade into the background. But, since the Close Your Rings Challenge is all about movement and fitness, we predict that it’ll stick around for some time.