TikTok's Close Your Rings Challenge Has Taken the App by Storm

Calling all fitness aficionados! TikTok’s Close Your Rings Challenge was created after Apple posted a video on its official Tiktok to target more Apple Watch users into completing their movement rings for an exercise challenge, per TVGuideTime.

On the Apple Watch, the action tracker moves into the shape of a circle upon the completion of certain physical movements. The tracker comes with three rings: "Stand Ring" (light blue); "Move Ring" (red); and "Exercise Ring" (green).