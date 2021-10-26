TikTok's Left-Right Push-up Challenge Is a Cool Way to Jazz up Your Workouts

As expected, TikTok’s Left-Right Push-up Challenge has gotten the approval of fitness lovers on the app. And while we’ve seen many trends come and go, it looks like this one may stick around for a while.

Not only does the challenge continue to build momentum, it has already hit YouTube. YouTuber Ral Zial created a compilation video of various TikTokers trying out the challenge. Since publishing the video on Oct. 14, 2021, it has already gained nearly 23,000 views.

So, while there are already thousands of creators trying their hand at the workout challenge, many more are likely to jump on the bandwagon. Unlike other questionable trends that have made their rounds on the app, this one is fun, safe, and a great way to improve your health while showing off your strength.

If you’re ready to put your body to the test, turn up the music and see if you can get the job done.