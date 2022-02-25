You Can Easily Delete Any Video You Post on TikTok

Before you delete a video, it's important to note that TikTok's delete function doesn't work like Instagram's archive feature. You can't delete a video from your account and then undo it later.

That said, if you're sure that you want to delete a video from your TikTok account, it's actually really simple. To do this, select the video from your feed that you wish to delete and select the three dots in the lower right corner (the share button). Scroll through the second row until you see "Delete." Tap this and confirm.