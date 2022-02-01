TikTok's "You're Done" Trend Has Become the Newest Sensation, but What Does It Mean?By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 1 2022, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
There’s no argument that TikTok is the ultimate hub for fun trends in social media. From the hilarious Flip the Switch Challenge to the Fold Challenge, creators continue to find ways to keep their audiences laughing. And it looks like the new “You’re Done” trend is following suit.
So, what exactly does the "You’re Done" trend mean? Keep reading to get your answer.
TikTok’s "You’re Done" trend is all about reeling in someone who has gone too far.
The jokes pretty much create themselves in the land of TikTok. The "You’re Done" trend is the latest to take the short-form video app by storm, and the meaning is pretty simple.
According to Her Campus, TikTok’s "You’re Done" trend is the short and sweet way of stopping someone from going too far. For example, when someone is trading insults with another person and brings up their parents, it’s the perfect time to cut them off and say, “you’re done.”
In other words, the "You’re Done" trend comes in major clutch to stop something problematic from continuing. And the person we have to thank for the trend is none other than creator @kittykatkittykatpur.
In her TikTok, a person attempts to pop a zit on their friend’s face (please don’t try this). After realizing what’s about to happen, the friend turns around to say, “You’re done, you’re done.”
And just like that, TikTok's newest craze was born.
TikTok’s "You’re Done" trend has become a major hit on the platform.
In true TikTok fashion, the "You’re Done" trend is getting the royal treatment on the app. Aside from trending on other social media platforms, the audio has been used a whopping 1.1 billion times, as of this writing.
TikTok is home to some of the most hilarious creators, and the videos that are being made with this audio are gold. TikToker Alljaybe is one of our favorites! In his video, he discusses finally letting someone touch his gorgeous curly hair. And of course, the person goes too far. In the video, a person's hand can be seen raking their fingers through his hair. So of course, that’s grounds to say, you’re done!
Alljyabe’s rendition of the trend has earned him over 86,000 likes and nearly 330,00 views so far.
TikToker Nate Honey has also created a super-funny video with the "You’re Done" audio. In his TikTok, he can be seen talking on the phone with somebody he likes. His friend interjects to say that she wants to speak to them. Once the friend takes the phone, she starts telling unnecessary information. So, you already know what’s coming — you’re done!
Nate's video as of now has garnered 86,300 views and over 316,00 views.
Most trends typically bring in millions of views, but the "You’re Done" trend has TikTok in a chokehold. Since the hilarious audio can be used in various ways, we suspect that the "You’re Done" trend will become a staple in the TikTok community.