The 'Who Driving This Bus' Trend on TikTok Is Absolutely Hilarious –– Who Started It?

In the viral video that caused the “Who driving this bus" trend to rapidly grow in popularity, a young male student is sitting on a bus complaining about everything around him. He's depicting his own hilarious impersonation of a “ratchet white girl on the bus," per the text appearing at the top of the video.

The first person to share this video on TikTok is a user named @CarterTVstar3, and he appears to be the young man in the video. He currently has 1.4 million followers and 28.5 million likes. Based on his bio section, he puts God first and is totally focused on comedy.