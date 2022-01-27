A TikTok Challenge Involving Celine Dion Is Completely Consuming the Internet

Celine herself even weighed in on Michael's video, sending her fellow Canadian singer her love and admiration. "He shoots, he scores! You're amazing @michaelbuble. Love you! Celine xx...," she wrote under his video.

"I love you more. No, you hang up. No, you hang up..." Michael added in response. Given the popularity of this TikTok challenge, it's safe to say that there are plenty of people who love Celine.