One of Celine Dion's Sons Has Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

One of Celine Dion's Sons Has Followed in Her Musical FootstepsBy Kori Williams
Oct. 22 2021, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Singer Celine Dion is best known for her music. She's been making it most of her life. Her website says that she wrote her first song when she was 12. Since then, she's continued to have a career through motherhood and losing her husband. She even had a whole world tour planned that had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
But there's more to Celine than the music she's made and the fans she's inspired. She's a mom and she's really proud of that. But who are her kids? It looks like she's passed down her love of music to her own children since one of them just released his first EP. Here's what we know.
Who are Celine Dion's kids?
Celine has three children with her late husband, René Angélil. Her eldest son, René-Charles, is 10 years older than her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy. René-Charles has followed in his mother's footsteps and is a musician. In 2021, he released his first EP titled "Casino.5" under the name Big Tip.
But René-Charles doesn't post much on social media. There are only two posts on his Instagram and one of them is a shot of his EP's cover.
Not much is known about Celine's twin boys.
Although her social media is mostly about her work, every so often she shows her kids, typically on holidays like Christmas or Mother's Day. Back in May 2021, she said being a mother is a "privilege" on Instagram. She's also posted about each of them on their birthdays.
Celine has also been public about her struggles getting pregnant and says that she's had all of her kids through in vitro treatments. She and René tried a number of times to have children during his lifetime. "But we did [have] a miscarriage," she said in an interview with Oprah. "We tried four times to have a child."
Who is René Angélil?
René Angélil is Celine's late husband and father of all three of her children. Their relationship began through music. According to The Sun, he first met her when she was 12. In 1980, he invited her to audition for him and then began to manage her career. He even mortgaged his house to pay for her first album.
Then when Celine was 18 or 19, they began their relationship, and the two were married on December 17, 1994. But Celine has said her mother wasn't always happy about their relationship. "When I told her I had some really strong feelings for René, she tried everything to kill him and make me snap out of it," she said to Access Online, according to The Huffington Post.
In 1998, René was diagnosed with throat cancer that would ultimately take his life. He died of it in Jan. 2016. In an interview with Today, Celine said that her husband is still with her and their kids. "I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today," she said. "I see my kids, I look at them and I still see — we live with him."