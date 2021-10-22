One of Celine Dion's Sons Has Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

Celine has three children with her late husband, René Angélil. Her eldest son, René-Charles, is 10 years older than her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy. René-Charles has followed in his mother's footsteps and is a musician. In 2021, he released his first EP titled "Casino.5" under the name Big Tip.

But René-Charles doesn't post much on social media. There are only two posts on his Instagram and one of them is a shot of his EP's cover.