Elon Musk Is Now the Owner of Twitter, and He Wants You to Let That Sink In

On Oct. 26, Elon walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hands. He hadn't officially become the company's owner yet, but everyone knew that the exchange of power was imminent.

The sink was apparently an attempt at some light meming, as he posted a video to his Twitter page along with the caption “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” It seems a little elaborate, but Elon probably isn't looking for my input on his Twitter posts.