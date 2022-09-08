Is Elon Musk Buying 'Fortnite'? The Rumor Explained

Some memes never die, some stay far past their welcome, and some memes are just white noise about Elon Musk (and Fortnite).

In case you're out of the loop, Elon Musk is estimated to be the richest man in the world by Bloomberg. His business ventures include Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. Though Musk's car company would invite comparisons to Nikola Tesla, a more apt comparison for Musk as a businessman and venture capitalist would be Thomas Edison considering Musk's practice of buying out smaller startups, such as Tesla, and then appointing himself as CEO.