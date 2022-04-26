In its 16-year history, Twitter and its users have seen plenty of monumental changes to the platform. Remember when character limits expanded from 180 to 240? Were you around back when likes were still favorites and hearts were still stars?

Elon Musk’s over-$40 billion purchase of the company on April 25, 2022 might go down as the most talked-about evolution in the platform’s time. No one really knows how the Twitter experience will change internally or for its users. But one of its original founders is confident that this change is good for the company.