Tips and Tricks for the Best 'Fortnite' Building Experience

Building for combat uses many of the same tips that building traversal does with a few additional use cases. Defeating the competition in Fortnite often comes down to positioning and how what is built capitalizes on that positioning. One of the keys to combat in Fortnite is trying to maintain both cover and high ground and all of that starts with the 1x1 box with ramp. From this basic structure, players can build out to reach higher and higher and hopefully come out on top.