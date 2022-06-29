Motorcycles Could Be Coming to 'Fortnite' Very Soon

At the time of writing, motorcycles are not currently available in the game, despite the leaks suggesting that they would be added to the game during the June 21 update.

There have been many leaked images circulating online, suggesting various types of motorcycles that could be coming to the game, but at this time there is not one available for players to ride. Epic Games has yet to confirm or deny whether motorcycles will be added in a future update, but many are convinced they will be available soon.