Motorcycles Could Be Coming to 'Fortnite' Very Soon
There's really no shortage of ways for players to navigate the map in a game of Fortnite. For Chapter 3, Season 3, players now can ride on the backs of wolves and boars, or they can use one of the Ballers to propel themselves at enemies and objects (or ride the Screwball). Vehicles have long been a part of the title's gameplay, and it seems that the developers have a new one coming very soon.
Many prominent Fortnite leakers have hinted that motorcycles are coming to the game, and it seems like players will be able to use them as a method of transportation in matches sooner than you'd think. This will be the first time the vehicle has been implemented in Fortnite. So, when are motorcycles going to be available?
Are motorcycles currently available in 'Fortnite'?
At the time of writing, motorcycles are not currently available in the game, despite the leaks suggesting that they would be added to the game during the June 21 update.
There have been many leaked images circulating online, suggesting various types of motorcycles that could be coming to the game, but at this time there is not one available for players to ride. Epic Games has yet to confirm or deny whether motorcycles will be added in a future update, but many are convinced they will be available soon.
"Epic began working on motorcycles recently which use the same animations as riding animals," reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX shared on Twitter at the start of June. "It has 2 seats and you can boost and drift. Epic also added summer surfboards back but we don't know if it's for [Battle Royale] or Creative!"
HYPEX has not yet shared a possible release date for the feature yet, though many are expecting it to hit the game before this season ends at the start of October.
When will motorcycles be available in the game?
There have been three different images widely circulating online of Fortnite's next potential vehicle, though none of them have been confirmed by the developers. One of them looks like Harley Davidson, while another resembles a dirt bike. The last one appears to be more of a scooter, which many believe is the most likely model to eventually make it into the game.
At this time, there is no confirmed release date for the motorcycles, but it will likely come in one of the upcoming updates.