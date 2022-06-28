Do You Have What It Takes to Defeat Darth Vader in 'Fortnite'? Here's How to Do It
The list of blockbuster collaborations that Epic Games's Fortnite has under its belt at this point is largely unrivaled by any other video game production house. The massive free-to-play battle royale game has seen celebrity appearances from major musicians, crossovers with movies, and even tie-ins with luxury fashion brands, all in the course of a few years.
Now, Epic Games's latest and greatest collaborative effort sees one of history's biggest games melding with one of the world's most famous movie series: Star Wars. As a part of this legendary collaboration, the infamous Darth Vader has been brought on as an in-game villain that players must defeat, and it's a lot easier said than done.
So, how do you find and defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite? Let's unpack the known details.
Here's how to find and defeat Darth Vader in 'Fortnite.'
Just like in the original Star Wars movies, Darth Vader is the menacing boss that players must face off against in Fortnite. Defeat him and you'll be rewarded with his powerful lightsaber.
First, you have to track him down on the map. At the beginning of each match during the Star Wars event in Fortnite, players will see Darth Vader appear in his ship somewhere above the map. Using your watchful gaze, keep an eye out for where his ship lands and mark it on your mini map.
Getting to Darth Vader quickly is key because other players will certainly also be trying to do the same thing. Once you've gathered enough resources, head over to the location that you marked while you were still up on the Battle Bus to find Darth Vader waiting for you. Although he is a formidable foe, there are a few surefire ways to make your battle against Darth Vader more manageable.
First, attempting to battle Darth Vader in the game's "no build" mode will prove to be the most effective route. Because this mode lacks harvesting and building, players are given a 50 HP regenerating shield by default from the get-go. This health boost will prove vital to taking down the powerful boss.
You may also think that you need to take Darth Vader head-on with just your weapons, but that isn't the most ideal way to fight him. Funny enough, hopping in one of the game's vehicles and ramming into him repeatedly will actually deal the most consistent damage while leaving a player the least exposed to damage. On top of that, having a vehicle is advantageous if other players are trying to fight him at the same time as you can simply push him away from them.
After hitting Darth Vader with the vehicle more than a few times, his health should deteriorate to the point where regular weapons can finish him off. At that point, try to get him into position with the car, hop out at a distance, and unload whatever ammunition you may have into him. If you succeed at being the person to finish him, you can get your hands on his lightsaber.
If you aren't looking to cause havoc with Darth Vader's lightsaber and simply want the achievement of killing the Star Wars villain, then your job is even easier. Literally hitting Vader with even just one bullet (provided that other players finish him off eventually) will reward you and everyone else who shot at him the in-game achievement for killing him. How nice!
Head on over to Fortnite now to test your chops against the most formidable evil force in the galaxy!