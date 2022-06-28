Do You Have What It Takes to Defeat Darth Vader in 'Fortnite'? Here's How to Do It

Now, Epic Games's latest and greatest collaborative effort sees one of history's biggest games melding with one of the world's most famous movie series: Star Wars. As a part of this legendary collaboration, the infamous Darth Vader has been brought on as an in-game villain that players must defeat, and it's a lot easier said than done.

So, how do you find and defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite? Let's unpack the known details.