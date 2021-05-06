Users Are Hopeful That Donald Trump's Twitter Absence Will Stick for Good

Ever since the Jan. 6, 2021 riot attack on the Capitol took place, Donald Trump has found himself in hot water with many people. While it’s clear that he has diehard supporters, some members of the Republican party, as well as other politicians, have turned their backs on him for good. But it hasn't ended there. The primary method for spewing his rhetoric — social media — was also taken away from Trump.

Fear that Trump might incite more violence has been a major concern for social media apps including Facebook and Twitter, which quickly removed his account from their platforms. However, since the dust has somewhat settled from the attacks, certain questions are arising.

Is Trump still banned from Twitter? Does Trump have the green light to return to Facebook? Read on to get some answers.