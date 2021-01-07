Logo
Source: Getty

People Are Noticing Stark Differences Between Capitol Building and BLM Protests

During the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2020, swarms of Donald Trump supporters took to the Capitol Building in protest of Joe Biden's imminent inauguration into the White House. They were able to simply walk in for the most part without resistance from authorities or police officers and were able to "take" the structure for several hours.

It's been reported that the demonstrations were spurred on in part of President Trump's exhortation to his followers that they should "fight" the decision and rally to keep him in the White House. Hundreds who protested Biden's victory went into the Capitol Building and soon were snapping selfies in various offices and chambers, putting MAGA hats and Trump flags on statues and taking photographs.

The protests ultimately culminated in the deaths of four demonstrators. DC Police Chief Robert Contee said, "One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss."

blm-vs-capitol-1-1610039576279.jpg
Source: Getty

Several police officers were also injured in the riots and are currently serving time in the hospital for their injuries. Damage accrued on the Senate building as well: windows were smashed in. The Capitol's security was compromised from around 1 PM EST until approximately 5:40 PM EST. It was the first time it was ever attacked since August 1814, when the British burned it during the War of 1812.

blm-vs-capitol-2-1610039591355.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-4-1610039601504.jpg
Source: Getty
Folks who were watching the protests while glued to their screens and social media channels began noticing that there was a stark difference in the coverage of the events and the imagery of police reactions to the protesters and rioters in the photographs seemed entirely different.

blm-vs-capitol-6-1610039612324.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-19-1610039622304.jpg
Source: Getty

Many photographs from Black Lives Matter protests depict police officers pepper-spraying demonstrators and taking aggressive stances with weaponry and standing their ground.

blm-vs-capitol-18-1610039630514.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-7-1610039640341.jpg
Source: Getty
Whereas the photos from the protests inside the Capitol Building present a much different picture.

blm-vs-capitol-17-1610039648755.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-9-1610039661163.jpg
Source: Getty

When comparing the protests, it's pretty clear that there's a stark difference in the photographs that emerged from various BLM protests and the storming of the Capitol Building.

blm-vs-capitol-16-1610039713161.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-8-1610039831201.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-15-1610039841719.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-9-1610039855944.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-11-1610039870490.jpg
Source: Getty
blm-vs-capitol-10-1610039881059.jpg
Source: Getty
Many are highlighting that Anti-Trump protests saw much more violence and carnage than the riots on the Capitol building did. Others are stating that there is no way Black Lives Matter demonstrators would have ever been able to enter the Capitol Building without being accosted or seriously injured by police first.

Tons of individuals are also tweeting about the disparities in imagery as well. Some individuals have tried to advocate for the Capitol Building protesters, like Candace Owens, who stated that the majority of the Trump supporters protesting were peaceful.

But others mentioned that the shattered glass and use of "necessary force" that culminated in the death of four rioters countered that claim.

Still, there were many people who were shocked that the Capitol Building was "taken" so easily, and that individuals were freely able to walk the halls and take pictures as much as they pleased without interference from authorities.

If the aim of the protests were to keep Donald Trump in office, then it wasn't accomplished. The electoral votes were counted in Joe Biden's favor and he is scheduled to be inaugurated into the Oval Office come January 20, 2020.

Many are stating that die-hard Trump Supporters calling for Biden's vacancy of the Presidency are being "hypocritical", as there were calls to support Donald Trump and "accept him as a leader" when he was elected.

