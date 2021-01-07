People Are Noticing Stark Differences Between Capitol Building and BLM Protests

During the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2020, swarms of Donald Trump supporters took to the Capitol Building in protest of Joe Biden's imminent inauguration into the White House. They were able to simply walk in for the most part without resistance from authorities or police officers and were able to "take" the structure for several hours.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported that the demonstrations were spurred on in part of President Trump's exhortation to his followers that they should "fight" the decision and rally to keep him in the White House. Hundreds who protested Biden's victory went into the Capitol Building and soon were snapping selfies in various offices and chambers, putting MAGA hats and Trump flags on statues and taking photographs.

The protests ultimately culminated in the deaths of four demonstrators. DC Police Chief Robert Contee said, "One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Several police officers were also injured in the riots and are currently serving time in the hospital for their injuries. Damage accrued on the Senate building as well: windows were smashed in. The Capitol's security was compromised from around 1 PM EST until approximately 5:40 PM EST. It was the first time it was ever attacked since August 1814, when the British burned it during the War of 1812.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Folks who were watching the protests while glued to their screens and social media channels began noticing that there was a stark difference in the coverage of the events and the imagery of police reactions to the protesters and rioters in the photographs seemed entirely different.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Many photographs from Black Lives Matter protests depict police officers pepper-spraying demonstrators and taking aggressive stances with weaponry and standing their ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Whereas the photos from the protests inside the Capitol Building present a much different picture.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

When comparing the protests, it's pretty clear that there's a stark difference in the photographs that emerged from various BLM protests and the storming of the Capitol Building.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement

Many are highlighting that Anti-Trump protests saw much more violence and carnage than the riots on the Capitol building did. Others are stating that there is no way Black Lives Matter demonstrators would have ever been able to enter the Capitol Building without being accosted or seriously injured by police first.

Capitol building during BLM vs Today pic.twitter.com/MV1MvfVWEP — Tenderoni (@Tender_oni) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Cops when BLM protestors break into a Target: *tear gas, beatings, arrests*



Cops when Trump supporters break into the US Capitol building: pic.twitter.com/9fLx8849NI — StormPow (@StormPow) January 6, 2021

Tons of individuals are also tweeting about the disparities in imagery as well. Some individuals have tried to advocate for the Capitol Building protesters, like Candace Owens, who stated that the majority of the Trump supporters protesting were peaceful.

Article continues below advertisement

These images capture the horrific scene that took place outside of the Capitol building today.



Truly disgraceful.



Oh wait—my mistake. These are actually from the BLM “protests” over the summer. pic.twitter.com/BFO3ZJdVbD — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 7, 2021

Left is June 1st during BLM protest. Right is today. In June you couldn’t get within 200 feet of the Capitol building. Today they let them go up the stairs. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/U7vJVByDsb — Tom King (@TomKingTK) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

But others mentioned that the shattered glass and use of "necessary force" that culminated in the death of four rioters countered that claim.

It’s weird there’s no low flying military helicopters over DC to break up the crowds tonight like during the BLM protests.



It’s almost like there’s a double standard for White Domestic Terrorists trying to take over the U.S. Capitol Building...pic.twitter.com/CUGVdq1ABH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

For protesting past curfew BLM was tear gassed, run over, mutilated, taken into unmarked vehicles, and killed. Meanwhile, Trump supporters have managed to rush into the capitol building of the most militarized surveillance state in all of human history completely unscathed. https://t.co/bjTwcRhydA — ☠️ HAPPY ☠️ (@happyroadkill) January 6, 2021

Still, there were many people who were shocked that the Capitol Building was "taken" so easily, and that individuals were freely able to walk the halls and take pictures as much as they pleased without interference from authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

BLM peaceful protests vs “good ole boys” storming the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/wDoc2mUrBG — ᔕᗩᗪ ᑎᗩᖇᑕiᔕᔕᗩ (@emobby_yoda) January 6, 2021

US cops during



BLM protest



Seizure of Capitol building pic.twitter.com/se9L467KKN — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) January 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

If the aim of the protests were to keep Donald Trump in office, then it wasn't accomplished. The electoral votes were counted in Joe Biden's favor and he is scheduled to be inaugurated into the Oval Office come January 20, 2020. Many are stating that die-hard Trump Supporters calling for Biden's vacancy of the Presidency are being "hypocritical", as there were calls to support Donald Trump and "accept him as a leader" when he was elected.

blm protestors in philly after taking over a highway vs trump supporters breaking into the capitol building .. pic.twitter.com/kNOYuaDnDo — no thank u (@samlorenzoo) January 6, 2021