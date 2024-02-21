Home > Entertainment Bert Kreischer Has More Netflix Comedy Specials in 2024 — What Is His Net Worth? Some outlets claim that Bert Kreischer's net worth is around $7 million, but he addressed the estimates and said, "I think they undershoot these." By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Most of us would feel somewhat fortunate to be able to build popularity from being shirtless in public forums, but evidently, not everyone is as bold as Bert Kreischer. He's a popular comedian who first garnered attention after he became the inspiration for a 2002 National Lampoon film. He would go on to have a career of his own in stand-up and became known for his style of observational comedy. He can even commonly be seen performing his stand-up while not wearing a shirt.

As of this writing, Bert has five comedy specials under his belt, most of which are now streaming on Netflix. He also has several more coming down the pipe, and he has even made appearances in his own films and web series. It's safe to say that even for having been in the business for several years, Bert's popularity will continue to grow, as will his net worth. How much does Bert currently earn in his comedy career? Here's what we know about Bert Kreischer's net worth.

Bert Kreischer's net worth might be higher than you expect.

Bert's start in comedy was unorthodox, to say the least. He was originally the subject of a Rolling Stone article from 1997 where he was interviewed for taking six years to graduate from Florida State University and subsequently becoming the school's top party animal. Details of his time in college even inspired the 2002 film, National Lampoon's Van Wilder. Bert took that newfound popularity into his stand-up career, which helped reaffirm his reputation as a party animal.

According to a Celebrity Net Worth report, Bert's net worth currently stands at over $14 million. While other outlets claim that it's somewhat lower than that at around $7 million, Bert himself reportedly addressed these estimates in one of his podcasts, claiming that "I think they undershoot these."

