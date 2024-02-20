Home > Entertainment What Is John Oliver's Salary Per Episode of 'Last Week Tonight' Compared to Clarence Thomas? This is how many episodes it would take for John Oliver to earn his $1 million offer for Clarence Thomas. By Melissa Willets Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: HBO

Late night talk show hosts are a very wealthy bunch, and John Oliver of Last Week Tonight is no exception. The comedian is worth a jaw-dropping amount of money, thanks in large part to his salary per episode of the immensely popular program for which he is best known.

In light of John offering Clarence Thomas $1 million to step down as a Supreme Court justice in the next month, let's take a look at how much the late night star earns each time he films an episode of Last Week Tonight — and how that compares to the judge's annual salary.

Source: Getty Images

So, what is John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' salary per episode?

With a total net worth of $50 million, John is a very comfortable individual, to say the least. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he makes $8 million as a salary for his show, Last Week Tonight.

So, if you consider that there were 21 episodes in Season 10 in 2023, then John would have made approximately $380,000 each time he filmed. By that logic, it would take him three episodes to earn over $1 million.

So, it seems that John can afford to easily pay the Supreme Court justice he so disdains the fee of $1 million to resign from his job, an offer he made on his Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 show, per USA Today.

Source: Getty Images

How much does Clarence Thomas make?

Sadly perhaps, Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas earns less in a year than John Oliver makes per episode of his show. The judge reportedly earns $298,500 annually to serve in the role to which he was appointed for life.

So, the good news is that if the justice takes John up on his offer, he will make a few years' salary, and earn a bonus of a new place to live. Indeed, the host said he'd also gift his nemesis "a brand new condo on wheels", A.K.A. a luxe RV. Meanwhile, he only has 30 days to cash in before John's offer expires.

Source: Getty Images

How much does a Supreme Court justice make in a lifetime?

According to a 2023 report by Bloomberg, the nine Supreme Court justices are worth as much as a collective $68 million. That means they have a higher net worth than 90 percent of the citizens they serve here in the United States. That said, of course, John is still worth almost as much as all nine justices combined.

I am not a legal expert and John Oliver is a public figure, but isn’t this considered illegal? What if he offered a judge $1 million to resign before a trial? pic.twitter.com/uPZsh4oSdo — PegasusResearch (@pegasusresAct) February 20, 2024

John Oliver's offer for Clarence Thomas was met with mixed reactions.

Not surprisingly, the late night show host's offer for the judge has some people highly entertained, while others are deeply offended. Some are calling for the arrest of the Britain native. Others are calling him "a national treasure."