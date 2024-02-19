Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Is Remarried! Here's What We Know About Wife One Clarence Thomas' track record on marriage doesn't look too great. Here's what his first marriage was really like. By Alex West Feb. 19 2024, Published 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas has been on the bench since 1991 after being appointed by President George H. W. Bush. He is currently the oldest justice and is considered to be strongly conservative-leaning.

Clarence has made many controversial rulings throughout his career, including voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Americans often worry that overturning that court case could lead to similarly progressive cases getting overturned, too, including Obergefell v. Hodges, which protects same-sex marriage, and Loving v. Virginia, which protects interracial marriage.



What happened to Clarence Thomas' first wife?

With so much concern surrounding marriage rights, questions about Clarence's romantic past have been bubbling up. Since Clarence's current marriage is interracial, they are worried about his approach to recent decisions.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” he wrote in an opinion. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

By removing Loving from the conversation, some experts believe there is hypocrisy that comes with that. "There is a kind of hypocrisy for Justice Thomas to conspicuously omit Loving v. Virginia on the list of cases he thinks were wrongly decided,” Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and Georgetown Law, told Courthouse News Service.



"The right to interracial marriage was grounded on the same constellation of privacy rights that the court used in cases on contraception, same-sex marriage, and same-sex intimacy.”

While Clarence is currently married to Virginia Thomas, he was married to Kathy Ambush from 1971-1984. Not too much is known about Kathy, especially since the pair were married before Clarence was added to the Supreme Court.

She went to Anna Maria College and studied Sociology before going to Lincoln University and graduating with a Business Administration and Science Degree.

Kathy went on to foster a forty-year career in public relations but has since retired, according to her LinkedIn. She seems to have shared Clarence's more conservative views as she worked for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Despite being on the same page politically, they still divorced. Details on what caused the divorce are unknown, but Clarence was awarded custody of their son, Jamal Adeen Thomas.



Since their split, Kathy went on to remarry a man named Douglas Allen Smith and move to the Richmond, Virginia area. While she is retired, she does still stay involved professionally.

She keeps involved with Global Internet Entrepreneur. Plus, she is involved in Amway where she advocates for healthy living. On her Amway page, she sponsors a variety of products to aid with that lifestyle.