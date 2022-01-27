Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's Political Affiliation and Details About His Tenure

Other people who have been mentioned as potential nominees are former President of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, Minnesota Federal District Court Judge Wilhelmina "Mimi" Wright, New York Circuit Judge Eunice C. Lee, and Chicago Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi.

Considering that everything about a replacement is hearsay at this point, we'll be waiting eagerly for an official announcement from the president.